Woman Fatally Shot in Southeast DC

A woman has died after she was found shot Wednesday morning on Savannah Street in Southeast DC, authorities say.

The name of the victim was not immediately released, pending notification of her family.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Savannah Street SE at about 8:15 a.m., Cmdr. John Branch told reporters. The victim was found with gunshot wounds and taken to a hospital, he said. She later was pronounced dead, police said in an update.

Officers were canvassing and area and speaking to witnesses, said Branch, the commander of the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District.

“We believe this was a targeted shooting, a targeted assault, so there’s no danger to the community at large. It appears to be some type of personal matter,” Branch said the preliminary investigation suggests.

A parking lot was roped off with yellow police tape, and a number of evidence markers could be seen. A large number of officers responded to the crime.

Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact police.

So far this year in D.C., 129 people have died in homicides, compared to 118 people at the same point last year, MPD data says. Reports of homicide are up 9%, reports of assaults with a dangerous weapon are down 9% and reports of overall violent crime are up 5%. The homicide rate was higher about 20 years ago, at 262 people killed in 2002 and 248 people killed in 2003.

