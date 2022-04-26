Northwest DC

Woman Fatally Shot by DC Police Had Reportedly Experienced Mental Health Crisis at Work: Authorities

The woman, who worked as a concierge for a security company responsible for dispatching special police officers, had allegedly shot a neighbor, was waving a gun and smashing windows, according to police. 

A woman fatally shot by officers while wearing a special police officer uniform in Northwest D.C. had reportedly been experiencing a mental health crisis less than an hour before at her place of employment, authorities said. 

D.C. police were first called to the 2900 block of 14th Street NW “for multiple reports of an employee experiencing a mental health crisis” at 5:06 a.m. on April 23, the department said. 

The employee, 42-year-old Erica Graham, left before police arrived, authorities said. 

Less than an hour later, police encountered Graham on the 800 block of Crittenden Street NW, where they believe she shot and wounded a neighbor. 

Graham, who worked as a concierge for a security company responsible for dispatching special police officers, was allegedly waving a gun and smashing windows, according to police. 

Officers tried to engage with her for about a minute, including asking her to drop the firearm and get on the ground, but she didn’t comply, police Chief Robert Contee said. 

Police fired, killing Graham. 

Authorities confirm she was wearing a bullet proof vest and body camera at the time of the shooting, along with a special police officer’s uniform showing a name that was not hers. Graham was not a licensed special police officer in D.C., police said.

More details about what may have triggered Graham’s crisis were not immediately provided.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

