Crime and Courts

Woman Fatally Shoots Man in Fairfax County, Goes on the Run: Police

By Sophia Barnes

NBC Universal, Inc.

Fairfax County Police are searching for a woman who fatally shot a man Thursday, then went on the run, authorities said.

The victim and the woman were arguing about 8:15 p.m. when she pulled out a gun and shot him, Fairfax County police said. The shooting occurred on Willow Crescent Drive in Oakton, near Interstate 66.

The woman allegedly took off running into a wooded area with a suitcase, which was later found along with a purse and shoes, police said. A gun was also recovered at the scene.

The man was pronounced dead at a hospital. Police say the victim and suspect knew each other and the shooting was caught on surveillance camera.

Police searched through the night for the woman, using dogs and a helicopter, and continued the search Friday morning.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us