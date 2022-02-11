Woman Fatally Shoots Man in Fairfax County, Goes on the Run: Police

Fairfax County Police are searching for a woman who fatally shot a man Thursday, then went on the run, authorities said.

The victim and the woman were arguing about 8:15 p.m. when she pulled out a gun and shot him, Fairfax County police said. The shooting occurred on Willow Crescent Drive in Oakton, near Interstate 66.

The woman allegedly took off running into a wooded area with a suitcase, which was later found along with a purse and shoes, police said. A gun was also recovered at the scene.

The man was pronounced dead at a hospital. Police say the victim and suspect knew each other and the shooting was caught on surveillance camera.

Police searched through the night for the woman, using dogs and a helicopter, and continued the search Friday morning.

