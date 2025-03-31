Virginia

Woman discovers stranger fatally injured in Virginia home

A suspect was arrested Sunday in connection to the victim's death

By Gina Cook

Fauquier County Sheriff's Car
NBC Washington

A suspect is in custody after a woman discovered a stranger who was fatally hurt inside her home in Fauquier County, Virginia, authorities say.

Just before 10 p.m. Thursday a woman returned to her home in Linden and found 29-year-old Brandon Probst with traumatic injuries, the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office said. The woman didn't know Probst.

Probst, of Stuarts Draft, Virginia, died a short time later, authorities said.

The investigation led detectives to Augusta County, where detectives identified 27-year-old Jose Valasquez-Martinez, of Verona, Virginia, as a suspect in Probst's death.

Officers arrested Valasquez-Martinez on Sunday at a hotel in Front Royal and charged him with murder and malicious wounding.

News4's Julie Carey is gathering more information about this story. Stay with News4 for developments.

