Woman discovers stranger fatally injured in Virginia home

A suspect is in custody after a woman discovered a stranger who was fatally hurt inside her home in Fauquier County, Virginia, authorities say.

Just before 10 p.m. Thursday a woman returned to her home in Linden and found 29-year-old Brandon Probst with traumatic injuries, the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office said. The woman didn't know Probst.

Probst, of Stuarts Draft, Virginia, died a short time later, authorities said.

The investigation led detectives to Augusta County, where detectives identified 27-year-old Jose Valasquez-Martinez, of Verona, Virginia, as a suspect in Probst's death.

Officers arrested Valasquez-Martinez on Sunday at a hotel in Front Royal and charged him with murder and malicious wounding.

