Woman Dies After SUV Hits Her in Fairfax County

A woman has died after an SUV hit her while she was walking in Lorton, Virginia, Tuesday evening, police say.

Helen Bahta Oukubazghi, 52, was crossing Lorton Station Boulevard near Old Beech Court just before 5 p.m. when the driver of a black 2015 Chevrolet Equinox going south on Lorton Station Boulevard hit her, Fairfax County Police said.

The driver left the scene but returned a short while later, upon observing the damage to the vehicle. Medics took Oukubazghi to the hospital with injuries considered life-threatening and succumbed to her injuries early Wednesday morning.

Detectives will present details of the investigation to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney for possible charges, police said. Alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors in the crash, according to police.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to call 703-280-0543. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to 1-866-411-TIPS.