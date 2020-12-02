Woman Dies After Being Found Shot in Car in Northeast DC

A Southwest D.C. woman died after she was found shot in a car in Northeast D.C. early Wednesday.

Shalonte Pearson was found in the 400 block of 61st Street NE, D.C. police said. Officers responded at about 12:50 a.m.

Pearson was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. She was 24.

A homicide investigation is underway.

Ward 7 ANC Commissioner Mary Gaffney said that people often come from other areas and commit crimes on the street.

"It is sad because that area is very bad. It's a 24/7 where people loiter, drugs, prostitution, all the time," Gaffney said. "We have asked for assistance."

D.C. police have been responsive to the concerns, but it's hard for officers to keep up, Gaffney told News4.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police. A reward of as much as $25,000 is offered.

