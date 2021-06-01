Woman Dies After Balcony Collapses in Dewey Beach

A woman died Tuesday after a third-floor balcony collapsed in Dewey Beach, police said.

On Monday at around 4:50 p.m., the Dewey Beach Police Department responded to 4 Read Avenue to a collapsed balcony with injuries reported.

Two women from South Webster, Ohio fell approximately 10 feet to the balcony below, police said.

“The responding officers were able to secure the partially detached floor and the victims were removed from the residence by the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Department,” according to police.

The names of the victims were not released. The woman who died was 57 years old.

Police said she was originally reported to be in stable condition, but she “began to deteriorate throughout the night” and “ultimately succumbed to her injuries around 7:00 AM.”

The other victim is 47 years old and suffered multiple fractures. She is being treated at a Delaware medical center.

“This investigation is ongoing and the Dewey Beach Police Department is working closely with town officials and other outside agencies,” police said.