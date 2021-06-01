Dewey Beach

Woman Dies After Balcony Collapses in Dewey Beach

Two women from South Webster, Ohio fell approximately 10 feet to the balcony below, police said

By Briana Trujillo

Dewey Beach Police

A woman died Tuesday after a third-floor balcony collapsed in Dewey Beach, police said.

On Monday at around 4:50 p.m., the Dewey Beach Police Department responded to 4 Read Avenue to a collapsed balcony with injuries reported.  

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Two women from South Webster, Ohio fell approximately 10 feet to the balcony below, police said. 

Local

Lafayette Square 2 hours ago

Protesters Reflect on Peaceful Protest in Lafayette Square That Ended in Tear Gas

Virginia 2 hours ago

Prosecutor Begins Review of Case in Which Black Army Officer Was Pepper-Sprayed

“The responding officers were able to secure the partially detached floor and the victims were removed from the residence by the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Department,” according to police. 

The names of the victims were not released. The woman who died was 57 years old. 

Police said she was originally reported to be in stable condition, but she “began to deteriorate throughout the night” and “ultimately succumbed to her injuries around 7:00 AM.”

The other victim is 47 years old and suffered multiple fractures. She is being treated at a Delaware medical center. 

“This investigation is ongoing and the Dewey Beach Police Department is working closely with town officials and other outside agencies,” police said. 

This article tagged under:

Dewey Beachbalcony
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us