Woman Dead After Husband ‘Intentionally' Ran Her Over in Colesville: Police

A woman died and her husband is in custody after police say he intentionally ran her over with an SUV Friday outside a bank in the Colesville area of Montgomery County, Maryland.

The woman was 59, police told News4. Her name was not immediately released.

The victim went to the bank in the 13300 block of New Hampshire Avenue with business to conduct, police spokeswoman Shiera Goff said. She and her husband arrived in separate vehicles.

When the woman stepped outside, her husband mowed her down, Goff said.

“As she was leaving the bank, the husband was driving the white SUV. He drove toward her and intentionally struck her,” she said.

He then ran her over a second time, police said.

The man, whose name also was not immediately released, crashed into a column of the bank and a light pole. The pole could be seen at an angle later Friday. The white SUV was still there.

Police were called to the scene at about 11:45 a.m. The woman was pronounced dead, and police took the man into custody.

The man was being interviewed by police on Friday afternoon, Goff said.

An investigation is underway.

