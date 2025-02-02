Maryland

Woman dead after being struck by 2 cars in police chase in Oxon Hill

The woman got into a carjacked vehicle, crashed it in a parking lot and then ran on foot to cross I-495, according to police.

By Taylor Edwards

A woman is dead after attempting to cross I-495 after crashing a carjacked vehicle on Saturday in Oxon Hill, Maryland, according to the Maryland Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division (IID).

Police officers found a vehicle at 7:58 p.m. that was carjacked earlier in the day in a shopping center's parking lot in the 6000 block of Oxon Hill Road, according to a press release released by the Maryland Attorney General.

Then, a woman got into the vehicle and started driving, according to police. Officers from the Prince George’s County Police, Forest Heights Police, and Edmonston Police departments attempted to stop the vehicle.

After failing to stop, the woman crashed into the rear of the parking lot. She exited the vehicle and attempted to cross I-495 on foot, according to police.

While attempting to cross the interstate, the woman was then struck by two vehicles not involved in the police chase, according to police. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Those in the two vehicles were not injured and remained on the scene until investigators arrived, according to police.

The IID and Maryland State Police Crash Team are investigating the collision.

