Woman, Child Seriously Hurt in DC Car Fire

A woman and child were seriously hurt by a car fire Monday on I-295, officials say.

Startling photos from the D.C. fire department show a sedan fully engulfed in flames and badly damaged.

The car fire occurred on northbound I-295 before Exit 5C, DC Fire and EMS said before 10 p.m. Monday.

Auto fire I-295 N/B prior to exit 5C. Fully involved auto with 2 occupants, adult female & child, both self extricated prior to arrival of #DCsBravest. Both transported with serious injuries. Fire has been extinguished. pic.twitter.com/UnDMMKiQ4v — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) December 14, 2021

The woman and child were able to get out before firefighters arrived. They each were taken to a hospital with what the fire department described as serious injuries.

Information on the possible cause of the fire was not immediately released.