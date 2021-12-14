Woman, Child Seriously Hurt in DC Car Fire

A woman and child were seriously hurt by a car fire Monday on I-295, officials say.
Startling photos from the D.C. fire department show a sedan fully engulfed in flames and badly damaged.
The car fire occurred on northbound I-295 before Exit 5C, DC Fire and EMS said before 10 p.m. Monday.
The woman and child were able to get out before firefighters arrived. They each were taken to a hospital with what the fire department described as serious injuries.
Information on the possible cause of the fire was not immediately released.