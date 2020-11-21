Virginia

Woman Charged With Shooting, Killing Man in Spotsylvania

The suspect was in an on-again, off-again romantic relationship with the victim, authorities say

By Gina Cook

Getty Images

A 52-year-old woman was arrested and charged with killing a man Saturday morning in Spotsylvania County, Virginia, authorities say.

Deputies went to the 5900 block of Marye Road about 10:45 a.m. for the report of a shooting and found 58-year-old Gregory Rosnett suffering from a gunshot wound in the yard, the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office said.

Medics tried to save Rosnett's life, but he died at the scene, the sheriff's office said.

Rosnett and Paige Lee Morelock got into a physical fight before the shooting, authorities said. The pair had an on-again, off-again romantic relationship, the sheriff's office said.

Morelock was charged with second-degree murder and using a firearm in commission of a felony.

She is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

