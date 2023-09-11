Woman charged with murdering boyfriend in Gaithersburg

A 21-year-old Montgomery County woman was arrested and charged with murder after police say she stabbed her boyfriend in the chest, killing him.

Jennifer Abigail Espinoza Orellana had an argument with her boyfriend, 20-year-old Jose Manuel Zavala Marquez, at her home in the 8000 block of Shady Spring Drive in Gatihersburg early Sunday morning, police said.

The argument continued outside of the home, where police say Espinoza Orellana stabbed Zavala Marquez in the chest with a knife. Espinoza Orellana then put Zavala Marquez in her car and dropped him off at Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center in Rockville, police said.

Zavala Marquez died a short time later.

Officers arrested Espinoza Orellana and charged her with second-degree murder. She remains in jail without bond.

