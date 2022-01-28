Woman Charged With Manslaughter in Teen's Shooting Death

A teenager died in Washington, D.C., Thursday after a woman accidentally shot him, police say.

Kyle Richards, 17, of Federalsburg, Maryland, was shot just after 5 p.m. in the 4400 block of E Street SE, D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said in a news conference on Friday. Richards died a short time later.

Contee said 26-year-old Shattiah Johnson was charged with involuntary manslaughter. Richards got shot while Johnson, a friend of Richards' brother, negligently handled a gun, Contee said.

"...young Kyle Richards lost his life unnecessarily," Contee said.

The chief spoke of three other shootings that happened on Thursday, including one at a hotel in Northwest D.C. in which a woman died and four others were injured.

"The threat of illegal firearms in the hands of the wrong people is very unsafe, it makes our community unsafe," Contee said at the news conference.

Contee stressed the importance of getting illegal guns off the streets and told the public to call police if they know about any illegal guns in the city.

