Woman Killed by Father of Her Child in Stafford Home: Sheriff

A 19-year-old woman died after she was shot in a Stafford, Virginia, home on Tuesday by the father of her child, authorities say.

Aliyah Henderson, of Stafford, was the victim, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said.

Trevon Vanzant, 21, of Chesterfield, was charged with murder. He and Henderson had a 1-year-old in common, the sheriff’s office said. Online court records did not list his lawyer.

Deputies responded to Crescent Valley Drive at about 1:50 p.m. Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said. They found Henderson with a gunshot wound. Medics responded and pronounced her dead at the scene.

Chopper4 footage shows police tape and a number of law enforcement vehicles around a large home in a subdivision.

Detectives determined that Vanzant shot Henderson during an argument. A handgun was found, the sheriff’s office said.

Their child and another family member of Henderson were in the home at the time of the killing, the sheriff’s office said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Ms. Henderson,” they said.

Vanzant was charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.