Woman Accused of Stabbing Brother to Death in Fairfax County

A 23-year-old woman is charged with murder after police say she stabbed her brother to death Friday morning in Fairfax County.

Police found the victim, Charles Alvarez, 32, in an apartment in the 3000 block of Furman Lane in the Mount Vernon area at about 8:30 a.m.

He was taken to the hospital with trauma to his upper body and died of his injuries.

His sister, Sarah Esmeralda Viera, 23, was charged with murder and is being held without bond at the county jail.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.