Woman accused of hitting people with car outside baby shower

A woman tried to run into multiple people with her car at a baby shower in Waldorf, Maryland, authorities said.

Robin Lessette Alexander, 53, was charged with aggravated assault and destruction of property, authorities said.

Alexander was attending the June 1 baby shower when she got into an argument with another woman, authorities said. They went to the parking lot outside when Alexander got into her car and accelerated toward the woman and two others before crashing into a parked car with someone inside, investigators said.

She then circled the parking lot and went back, ramming into the woman’s car, authorities said. Multiple people attempted to stop her before slashing her tires to disable the vehicle.

Afterward, officers arrived and arrested Alexander. One person was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries while EMS treated two others at the scene.

A judge released Alexander from the Charles County Detention Center June 2 under electronic monitoring.

Police continue to investigate what happened.

