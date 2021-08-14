Woman, 74, Wounded in Struggle During Maryland Home Invasion: Police

A 74-year-old woman was wounded when an unknown man armed with a knife entered her Edgewater home and confronted her in her bedroom early Friday, Anne Arundel County police said.

Officers responded to a report of a home invasion at a home on Likes Road and the woman told them that after the man confronted her, they struggled and she received a small puncture wound to her upper torso, police said in a news release.

The woman was able to get away to call 911 and the man fled, police said.

Anne Arundel County Fire Department personnel transported the woman to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Police said they searched the area with a helicopter unit and dogs and knocked on neighbors' doors looking for the suspect, but were unable to find him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Anne Arundel County Police at 410-222-1960.