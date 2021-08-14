Crime and Courts

Woman, 74, Wounded in Struggle During Maryland Home Invasion: Police

Police say officers searched for the suspect with helicopter and canine units, but were unable to find him

By Associated Press and NBC Washington Staff

Police tape
Getty Images

A 74-year-old woman was wounded when an unknown man armed with a knife entered her Edgewater home and confronted her in her bedroom early Friday, Anne Arundel County police said.

Officers responded to a report of a home invasion at a home on Likes Road and the woman told them that after the man confronted her, they struggled and she received a small puncture wound to her upper torso, police said in a news release.

The woman was able to get away to call 911 and the man fled, police said.

Anne Arundel County Fire Department personnel transported the woman to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Police said they searched the area with a helicopter unit and dogs and knocked on neighbors' doors looking for the suspect, but were unable to find him.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Anne Arundel County Police at 410-222-1960.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsMaryland
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us