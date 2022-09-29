homicide

Woman, 73, Found Dead in Northwest DC Home

By Jackie Bensen and Matthew Stabley

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 73-year-old woman was found dead inside her Northwest D.C. home shortly after noon Sunday.

Police responding to a call for a welfare check in the 5100 block of 2nd Street NW found Gloria Williams dead from “sharp force injuries.”

A friend described Williams, an avid Washington Commanders fan, as the unofficial mayor of the block who knew everyone on the block and helped people out, whether with a bite to eat or a sympathetic ear.

Police asked residents on the block to check their security cameras to see if there are any images that could be helpful to detectives.

