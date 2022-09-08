Woman, 28, Charged With Killing Man in Leesburg Domestic Homicide: Sheriff

A 28-year-old woman has been charged with second-degree murder after a man was found dead in a home near Leesburg, Virginia, Wednesday, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said.
Alicia R. Carroll, of Leesburg, is charged in connection with a domestic homicide, authorities said.
The sheriff’s office said deputies responded about 10 p.m. following a report of a shooting on Fording Branch Court, a cul-de-sac with a few large homes.
The victim was not immediately identified.
Carroll was taken into custody a short distance from the home and is being held on no bond, authorities said. She also is charged with the use of a firearm during a felony and shooting during a felony.
