Woman, 28, Charged With Killing Man in Leesburg Domestic Homicide: Sheriff

A 28-year-old woman has been charged with second-degree murder after a man was found dead in a home near Leesburg, Virginia, Wednesday, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said.

Alicia R. Carroll, of Leesburg, is charged in connection with a domestic homicide, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded about 10 p.m. following a report of a shooting on Fording Branch Court, a cul-de-sac with a few large homes.

The victim was not immediately identified.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Carroll was taken into custody a short distance from the home and is being held on no bond, authorities said. She also is charged with the use of a firearm during a felony and shooting during a felony.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.