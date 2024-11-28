Woman, 20, killed in Woodbridge after domestic fight

A 20-year-old woman was shot and killed in Woodbridge, Virginia, on Wednesday after officers were called for a domestic dispute, police said.

Someone called police the night before Thanksgiving and reported a domestic altercation involving a family member, Prince William County police said.

Rhemidee Iyeshala Barnes, of Woodbridge, was shot in a home in the 13500 block of Delaney Road and later died, police said.

Anthony White Jr., 20, of Woodbridge, was arrested at the scene and charged with second-degree murder, police said.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. >Sign up here.

Police haven’t released more information about White and Barnes’ relationship.

The pair got into a physical fight that escalated, and White allegedly got a gun and opened fire, police said.

The person who called police said they heard gunshots while leaving a home, police said.

Officers responded to the home at about 8:50 p.m. and detained White as he tried to leave, police said.

Barnes was found inside with a gunshot wound to the upper body, police said. Officers gave Barnes aid until she was taken to a hospital, where she later died, police said.

White is also charged with the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and domestic assault and battery. He’s being held without bond.