Woman, 2 Men Found Shot in Northwest DC: Police

One man was killed and a woman and a man are critically hurt after a shooting Saturday evening in Northwest D.C., police say.

Police and firefighters responded to the shooting in the 6000 block of 13th Street NW in the Brightwood neighborhood about 5 p.m.

One man died at the scene, police said. Another man and a woman have life-threatening injuries. Medics took them to a hospital.

Police say a small black car was seen leaving the scene.

The shooting happened in a busy area near the Walmart and other stores and restaurants on Georgia Avenue NW. The Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District station is also nearby.

