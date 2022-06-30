Wizards Re-Sign Veteran Forward Anthony Gill to 2-Year Deal

Wizards re-sign Anthony Gill to 2-year deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Wizards are bringing back forward Anthony Gill on a 2-year contract, as ESPN first reported and NBC Sports Washington has confirmed. The 29-year-old was a restricted free agent after the Wizards extended a qualifying offer earlier in the week.

Gill is one of the most popular players in the locker room and a favorite of the coaching staff. He has stood out over the last two years in Washington for his work ethic and leadership.

Gill can also play, as he showed this past season. He appeared in 44 games and averaged 4.1 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 56.9% from the field and 53.8% from three (14 of 26 attempts). He gives the Wizards depth at the forward position with the ability to play some center in a pinch.

Gill played at the University of Virginia before going overseas to play in the EuroLeague. After a successful and lucrative career in Europe, the Wizards convinced Gill to give the NBA a shot. By signing a second contract, he has proven to have some staying power.

Signing Gill was one of the first moves the Wizards made this offseason. Following the draft, they have traded for Monte Morris and Will Barton, re-signed Bradley Beal and now have re-signed Gill.

With Gill back, the Wizards have considerable depth at his position. They still have Kyle Kuzma and Rui Hachimura in the mix at power forward, plus Kristaps Porzingis who starts at the five but can swing over to the four.

Regardless of how much Gill plays, his impact is felt plenty behind the scenes as a tone-setter in practice, particularly for younger players.