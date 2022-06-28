Wizards' Offseason Assets: How Washington Can Sign 2022 Free Agents

How Wizards can sign free agents without salary cap space originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

With the 2022 NBA Draft in the books and the league's free agency period rapidly approaching, the Wizards are looking to improve their roster and get back into the Eastern Conference playoffs next season.

Over the next few weeks, general manager Tommy Sheppard will be tasked with polishing off his roster around Bradley Beal, Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis without considerable cap resources to do so. It won't be the easiest offseason, but a few correct moves along the margins could significantly raise this team's ceiling.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Here's what the Wizards have to work with as the offseason begins.

Salary cap space/Luxury tax room

This year, the NBA's salary cap rose to $122 million with the luxury tax threshold set at $149 million. Taking into account their guaranteed contracts for next season and the rookie scale value of their first-round pick, the Wizards can expect to be over the salary cap and safely below the luxury tax line.

It's unlikely the Wizards will have cap space to sign free agents outright, but they have a pair of exceptions they could use to acquire talent. The most significant of the two is the mid-level exception.

Mid-level exception

If the Wizards stay below the $149 million luxury tax threshold -- which appears likely -- they'll have access to the full $10.3 million mid-level exception (MLE). If they go over the luxury tax, they'll have access to the $6.3 million taxpayer MLE.

The MLE is meant strictly for teams over the cap and gives them the ability to sign a player for up to four years. The Wizards can either use the full MLE to sign one player, or break up the $10.3 million a few different ways among multiple players. For example, the Wizards used $6 million of their MLE three summers ago to sign Ish Smith and $7.3 million of it to bring in Robin Lopez.

It's also important to note the Wizards aren't required to use all of the MLE. Last season, the Wizards only used $1.5 million of their MLE to sign rookie second-round pick Isaiah Todd to a four-year contract.

If the Wizards' payroll crosses the $149 million luxury tax line by using the full MLE, they'll trigger the hard cap for the 2022-23 season.

Bi-annual exception

The bi-annual exception (BAE) is only available for teams to use once every two years. Since the Wizards didn't use theirs a year ago, they'll have access to the $4.1 million exception in free agency. Similar to the MLE, teams can break up the BAE or use just a portion of it to sign players.

A key difference between the two is that the BAE can only be offered for a one-or-two-year contract, as opposed to the MLE which can go as long as four years. This is simply another tool over-the-cap teams use to add players to their roster without having to offer veteran minimums exclusively.