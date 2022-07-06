Wizards Officially Announce Bradley Beal's Five-Year Extension

Wizards officially announce Beal’s five-year extension originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Wizards announced Wednesday they officially reached a deal with star guard Bradley Beal on a five-year extension that will keep him in D.C. through the 2027-28 season.

Leaving a legacy.@RealDealBeal23 has signed a new five-year deal to remain in D.C. 💪#DCFamily — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) July 6, 2022

Beal, 29, opted out of his $36.4 million player option this offseason, paving the way for him to sign for the supermax valued at approximately $251 million. The deal was first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and confirmed by NBC Sports Washington.

“Bradley has truly established himself among his peers in the NBA, the all-time greats in our team’s history and the leaders who are making a difference in the community over his 10 years with us,” Chairman and CEO of Monumental Sports & Entertainment Ted Leonsis said in a release. “He has set a consistent example of hard work and dedication to develop into our franchise player and we are proud to show our commitment to having him continue to lead us on and off the court as he cements his legacy in Washington.”

A three-time All-Star and 2020-21 All-NBA player, Beal has spent his entire 10-year career with Washington. The team drafted the Florida product third overall in 2012 and he quickly became a key part of their core alongside point guard John Wall. As injuries derailed Wall’s career, Beal took over as the Wizards’ primary scoring option and franchise player.

The Wizards now have their star cornerstone in place as they attempt to build a contender and advance past the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 1978-79. They’ll look to do so next season behind the efforts of Beal, a healthy Kristaps Porzingis, the up-and-coming Kyle Kuzma and recent trade acquisitions Monte Morris and Will Barton.