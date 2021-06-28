Wizards' Deni Avdija to Throw Out First Pitch at Nationals Game

Avdija to throw out first pitch at Nationals game originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Following a solid rookie season for the Washington Wizards, Deni Avdija is set to throw the ceremonial first pitch on Thursday at Nationals Park right before the Nats take on the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Avdija, 20, was the ninth overall pick by the Wizards one year ago. He appeared in 54 games as a rookie with averages of 6.3 points and 4.9 rebounds.

Whether he has any experience playing baseball is not clear. Avdija grew up in Israel as the son of a professional basketball player and played the sport beginning at a very early age. He also played soccer.

Avdija throwing the first pitch is perhaps a good sign his broken right ankle is healing well. Avdija suffered a fracture in his ankle on April 21 against the Warriors and missed the remainder of the season.

Throwing the first pitch at Nationals Park is an honor, but can also lead to some infamy, as former Wizards star John Wall well knows. His errant throw in 2014 is still the stuff of legend along with rapper 50 Cent and others who have failed at the task.

Hopefully Avdija's pitch goes better than those did.