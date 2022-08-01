Wizards, D.C. Basketball Greats Pay Tribute to Late Bill Russell

Wizards pay tribute to late Bill Russell originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The sports world lost one of the greatest athletes in American sports history Sunday when Bill Russell passed away at the age of 88.

Shortly after the news of his passing broke, tributes poured in across the basketball world. As an 11-time NBA champion with the Celtics, two-time NCAA champion, five-time NBA MVP and civil rights activist during the 1960s, Russell's impact reached far beyond Boston.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Current and former Washington Wizards players as well as D.C. basketball icons were not excluded from the outpouring of support for Russell on social media. Georgetown basketball legend Patrick Ewing and former Bullets guard Phil Chenier highlighted those who shared kind words online.

The world lost a legend with the passing of Bill Russell. His impact on basketball and society will not be forgotten. He handled every adversity with dignity and grace, and walked away a champion. My condolences to his family and those blessed enough to call him a friend. — Patrick Ewing (@CoachEwing33) July 31, 2022

We can argue ‘GOAT’ forever. But no disputing Bill Russell the greatest “WINNER” ever. May you RIP. And thank you from ALL that followed for your excellence, leadership and true example of being a teammate https://t.co/HNsqw7hmdb — Phil Chenier (@PChenier45) August 1, 2022

A true champion in every way, on and off the court.



Rest in peace, Bill Russell. pic.twitter.com/cpm5KSte7N — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) July 31, 2022

11X NBA CHAMPION. Rest easy 🐐 — kuz (@kylekuzma) July 31, 2022

One word to describe Bill Russell? Gravitas. GOAT doesn't do him justice.



My dad always told me Bill Russell was the greatest —most consistent winner — and most accomplished —wisest— most determined leader and man of his generation. RIP. https://t.co/VnEWs96uWl — Ted Leonsis (@TedLeonsis) August 1, 2022

An icon who will leave an everlasting impact, both on and off the court.



Rest in Peace Bill Russell https://t.co/2QLcJrJruf — Capital City Go-Go (@CapitalCityGoGo) August 1, 2022

Rest In Peace To an Trailblazer.

Thank You again for your sacrifices & leadership. https://t.co/ymKIkQkYZ5 — Caron Butler (@realtuffjuice) July 31, 2022

Instagram, via @bradbeal3

Instagram, via @johnwall

Throughout his playing career, Russell helped lead the Celtics to 11 championships in a 13-year span, including eight in a row from 1959-66. He became the first Black coach in North American sports in 1966, when the Celtics named his player-coach. In 1969, he became the first Black coach to win a championship.

Russell played in 21 winner-take-all games games during his basketball career, from college, to the Olympics and then the NBA. His teams went 21-0 in those games. Russell went 10-0 in Game 7s in the NBA.