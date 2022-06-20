Wizards Announce NBA 2K23 Summer League Schedule

Wizards announce Summer League schedule originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Wizards announced the schedule for the team’s games in Las Vegas for the annual Summer League, set to take place two weeks after the NBA Draft this Thursday.

Washington’s first game will take place on Saturday, July 9 against the Detroit Pistons.

☀️ Our 2022 Summer League schedule is here! ☀️ — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) June 20, 2022

For the remainder of their four-game slate, the Wizards will take on the Suns, Pelicans and Pacers over the course of a total of just about a week in Nevada. All games will either be on ESPN2 or NBA TV. They’ll play a fifth game, too, to be decided after the first four.

The Wizards' first four opponents each have a draft pick in the top-eight, so a wealth of young talent will be on display in each contest. Washington is slated to pick 10th overall at the draft this Thursday.

The annual Vegas Summer League is the first opportunity for draftees to see game action against NBA opponents. It’s also typical for other younger players to take part in the Summer League as well, so there’s a chance Corey Kispert and others might make an appearance for the Wizards as well. Their roster for the Summer League has yet to be announced.