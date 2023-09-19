Witnesses describe ‘heartbreaking,' ‘brutal' scene surrounding fan's death at Patriots-Dolphins game

After the death of a fan who attended Sunday's Patriots game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, an investigation is ongoing by both state police and local prosecutors.

Dale Mooney, 53, of Newmarket, New Hampshire, was pronounced dead at Sturdy Hospital in Attleborough, after Massachusetts State police said he had "an apparent medical event" in the 308/309 section of the stadium shortly before 11 p.m.

State police haven't said much more about the details surrounding Mooney's death, only confirming that they are investigating "the facts and circumstances of the man's death, including the sequence of events prior to the medical incident."

The man was identified Monday as 53-year-old Dale Mooney, of Newmarket, New Hampshire.

Witnesses describe fight at Patriots-Dolphins game

Witnesses have described a fight breaking out before the man's death.

"It was really one punch that I saw and the victim got punched really hard on the side of the head, and went down. He's a bigger guy but he just crumbled," one witness said.

Cell phone video shared by one person showed security rushing down to break up the fight, and paramedics attending to the injured man.

"First responders got there and they instantly start doing compressions, they had to lay him out in the aisle between the seats. They were doing compressions by my estimation for easily 10 minutes," the witness added. "It was pretty heartbreaking and the game was still going on so the general public clearly knew what was going on in our section so the game was going on, people are cheering for the Patriots comeback, and this poor guy has passed away before our eyes. It was pretty brutal to watch."

Patriots, Gillette Stadium release statement

Patriots and Gillette Stadium officials released a statement Tuesday afternoon in response to Mooney's death.

“We are heartbroken to learn of the tragic passing of Dale Mooney, a lifelong Patriots fans and 30-year season ticket member, who died while attending last Sunday night’s Patriots game," the statement said. "We continue to work with local authorities to assist them with their ongoing investigation. We extend our sincerest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to Dale’s family and to all those who are mourning his loss.”

Dale Mooney's wife says her husband was a great father, husband and friend. She's now left grieving the loss of the man she loved for more than 30 years.

Details on Dale Mooney

Mooney's wife told NBC10 Boston that he was a loving husband and father, as well as a longtime Patriots fan who had been going to Gillette to support the team for multiple years without incident.

"I want people to know what kind of person he was," she said. "He has been a season ticket holder for 30 years and never had one problem. He is the kindest, gentlest person."

He and his wife had two boys together; she said she loved him for more than 30 years.

Investigation into Mooney's death ongoing

The Norfolk District Attorney's Office said that there have not been any charges handed down in this case as of now.

Autopsy results were expected to be released on Tuesday, according to the Norfolk District Attorney's Office.