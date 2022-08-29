With Win Over Reds, Patrick Corbin Snaps Nationals Starting Pitchers' Winless Skid

With win over Reds, Corbin snaps Nats’ pitching skid originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Patrick Corbin ended a streak on Sunday that most Washington Nationals players and fans will want to forget.

Corbin propelled the Nats to a 3-2 victory over Cincinnati, snapping a 43-game streak in which Washington’s starting pitchers failed to register a win. The streak, which began on July 6, was the longest in MLB history.

“For all of us, a win is a win,” Nationals manager Davey Martinez said after the game. “Patrick [Corbin], he said it best: ‘It’s a team win.’ You want to go out there and compete and that’s what we talked about doing every day. He did that today. He kept us in the ball game and he pitched well."

Patrick Corbin’s win today marks the first win for a Nationals starter since July 6.



Wrapping up the series with Davey Martinez’ postgame press conference from the @PNCBank Digital Desk. pic.twitter.com/OzAsSx7eUz — Nationals on MASN (@masnNationals) August 28, 2022

Corbin, 33, has been notably struggling this year prior to the Cincinnati series. As it stands, he’s 5-17 on the year with 6.56 ERA. But he got it done on Sunday at Nats Park, conceding just four hits and one earned run over six innings with one walk and five strikeouts.

“Like I said, [Corbin’s] been pitching well," Martinez said. "First inning, threw the ball well, kept the ball on the ground which—when he’s going good, that’s who he is. He gives up a home run, but then he bears down and pitches really well, so it was a big six innings for us today and the bullpen comes in and does their job."

Sunday’s victory improved the Nationals’ record to 43-85 on the season, which is still the worst mark in the majors during Washington’s rebuild year. They’ll take on Oakland for a midweek series at home before traveling to take on the Mets in New York this weekend.

In addition to Sunday's win, the Nationals also got a boost to their rotation with the notable addition of Cade Cavalli. The 2020 first-round draft pick made his Major League debut on Saturday and will presumably stay with the Nationals the remainder of the year.