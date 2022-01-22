abortion

With New AG, Virginia Takes New Position on Abortion Case

Virginia’s position is now that the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision and the 1992 Planned Parenthood v. Casey case “were wrongly decided."

By The Associated Press

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Virginia’s new attorney general has altered the state’s position on a closely watched abortion case before the U.S. Supreme Court, with his office now saying it should be left to individual states to decide on restrictions.

When Democrat Mark Herring was attorney general, the state joined more than 20 other states in a brief filed in September urging the justices to declare unconstitutional Mississippi’s law banning abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Herring was a strong supporter of abortion rights.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Republican Jason Miyares, an abortion opponent, defeated Herring in November and took office last weekend.

Citing “the change in administration,” Miyares “has reconsidered Virginia’s position in this case,” Virginia Solicitor General Andrew Ferguson wrote Friday in declaring the state no longer adheres to that friend-of-the-court brief.

Local

Magruder High School 3 hours ago

Student Shares Lockdown Experience After Shooting at Magruder High School

southwest dc 5 hours ago

Two Men Found Shot, Killed in Vehicle in Southwest DC: Police

“Virginia is now of the view that the Constitution is silent on the question of abortion, and that it is therefore up to the people in the several states to determine the legal status and regulatory treatment of abortion," Ferguson wrote to the clerk of the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case last month.

Virginia’s position is now that the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which affirmed the constitutional right to an abortion, and the 1992 Planned Parenthood v. Casey case, which reaffirmed Roe but set a new standard on evaluating restrictions, “were wrongly decided,” Ferguson added.

The letter was disclosed on the day of the annual March for Life in Washington. Miyares was part of a Republican sweepof Virginia's top three offices in the fall in a state where a GOP candidate hadn't won a statewide race since 2009.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

abortionjason miyares
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us