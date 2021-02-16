Wintry Mix With Morning Snow Expected Thursday

As a powerful winter storm moves across much of the United States, the D.C. area is about to get hit with another blast of mixed precipitation and snow later this week.

We'll start to see the impact Wednesday night. Snow will be likely at the start of this event, and we could see an accumulation of several inches by Thursday morning. However, the snow is expected to mix with rain after sunrise, which will limit overall snow totals, says Storm Team4.

Yet another snow, sleet, ice chance coming... SOON. Like Wed. night into Thurs AM soon. Since this will NOT be an "all snow all the time" event these preliminary snow totals are highly susceptible to change. Period of sleet/rain Thurs. PM is the complicating factor. pic.twitter.com/JdiankomSD — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) February 16, 2021

The storm that has paralyzed much of the Great Plains is forcing warm, moist air up the East Coast and right into our area. With so much cold air just on the other side of the Appalachians, the D.C. metro area is right on the transition line between cold rain and what would be a lot of snow -- if we were just a few degrees colder. This is all the more reason to watch the Thursday-Friday forecast carefully, Storm Team4 says.

Temperatures will hover just above freezing Thursday and likely drop just below freezing Thursday night, causing difficult travel conditions.

That storm will move away on Friday afternoon and leave us cold and dry for the weekend.