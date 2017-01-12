Winter Weather Advisory Extended for Areas North of DC Due to Freezing Rain

Rain, sleet and scattered showers are bringing cooler weather into the D.C. area on Saturday.

Storm Team4's Amelia Draper said a winter weather advisory has been extended until 4 a.m. for some Maryland counties north of the region.

Scattered showers and pockets of freezing rain should end just after midnight, according to Storm Team4.

Temperatures will dip into the low 30s Saturday night and after a chilly start, Sunday will be much nicer with sunshine and temperatures reaching the mid to upper 40s.

