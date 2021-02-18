More Sleet, Freezing Rain, Snow for DC Area in Winter Storm's Second Wave Thursday

A winter storm rolling over the D.C. area throughout Thursday has left layers of slush, snow and ice, and the second wave of wintry precipitation is expected to unload more flakes, sleet and freezing rain.

Wintry precipitation began coming down in D.C., Maryland and Virginia early Thursday, with sleet and freezing rain blamed for bad road conditions and hundreds of crashes, spinouts and other vehicle troubles.

Much of the region will get a lull during the midday hours, until about 4 p.m.

A scattered wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet and maybe some snow is expected to return Thursday. More ice accumulation will likely be the biggest impact, exacerbating any remaining problems on the roads, Storm Team4 says.

“No matter where you are, if you can avoid travel this afternoon on into tonight, that’s going to be the way to go,” Storm Team4 Meteorologist Amelia Draper said.

Highs on Thursday will be around 29-33°. Since it's so cold, precipitation will quickly freeze up upon hitting the ground. Watch out for slick spots. Be aware that any spot that looks wet could be icy.

Metro restricted bus service starting at noon, operating just 58 routes only on major roads due to winter weather, WMATA said. Metrorail and MetroAccess will run normally.

A winter storm warning will be in effect for most of the D.C. area until 6 a.m. Friday, the National Weather Service says. St. Mary’s and Calvert counties will have a winter weather advisory. Here's a full list of weather alerts.

As for accumulations, most of the D.C. metro area should expect a couple of inches with the lower end numbers being in D.C., southern Prince George’s and Charles counties.

North and west of D.C., expect more snow. The western and northern suburbs of Fairfax, Arlington and Montgomery counties will end up in the 3-6 inch range.

Southern Maryland may barely see an inch.

#WEATHERALERT: Winter storm in progress. Mostly sleet and freezing rain this morning will quickly cause road conditions to deteriorate. Travel discouraged. If flying today - call your airline BEFORE heading to the airport. #winterstorm #vawx #mdwx @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/DgQIhS0LL3 — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) February 18, 2021

Iciness is a major concern on Friday morning as temperatures get back below freezing. This may be the most difficult time for travel, Storm Team4 says.

Over Friday morning, snow and sleet will come to an end with almost no extra accumulation, setting up a cold but dry weekend.

Closures, Delays in D.C. Area

Anne Arundel, Arlington, Charles, Culpeper, Fairfax, Fauquier, Loudoun and Prince William county public schools will be closed with no virtual learning Thursday. D.C., Montgomery County and Prince George’s public schools will be all-virtual.

Federal offices in the D.C. area will also be closed, the U.S. Office of Personal Management said in a tweet Wednesday.

The weather also shutdown some COVID-19 vaccination sites. Fairfax County will send information about rescheduling; a mass site at Six Flags America will reschedule appointments for March 3.

