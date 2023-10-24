Window washers get stuck several stories up Marriott building in Bethesda

Two people working as window washers were rescued Tuesday after they got stuck several stories up at the Marriott International headquarters in Bethesda, Maryland.

Chopper4 footage shows the nerve-wracking operation, with rescue crews on the roof of the building and two people on a platform four or five stories above ground level. First responders were able to use a ladder to get the workers to safety. No injuries were reported, officials said.

Crews were called to the building on Wisconsin Avenue at about noon, the fire department said. Streets in the area were closed. Pepco cut off power on a nearby line as a precaution, a fire department spokesman said.

Two workers were removed via FD aerial. Power to nearby pole taken down by Pepco as a precaution. No injuries or transports. MCFRS is demobilizing. @DavidPazos15 @mcfrs @mcfrsPIO https://t.co/6QK9Mm5YP5 pic.twitter.com/3ALC7jsmi6 — Pazos@mcfrsPIO (@DavidPazos15) October 24, 2023

The Montgomery County fire department was able to rescue the workers at about 12:45 p.m.

The window washers had a “mechanical issue” with a cable, the fire department spokesman said, according to preliminary information.

