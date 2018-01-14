Many Schools Are Closed After Snow Leaves Roads Slick

Several major school systems in the D.C. area closed schools Wednesday after light snow left many roads slick.

Snow began falling in the D.C. area overnight, and it's expected to continue until about noon Wednesday.

Up to a half an inch of snow is expected in the D.C. metro area. Despite the low accumulation, many untreated surfaces are slippery.

Schools in Anne Arundel, Prince George's and Montgomery County in Maryland were scheduled to be delayed, but school officials later decided to cancel classes because of road conditions.

Schools in Prince William County, Virginia, were also closed.

Click here for a list of closures and delays

Federal agencies in D.C. opened on time.

Storm Team4 says this will be our last chance for snow in at least the next 10 days.

The afternoon high is expected to be near 30 degrees, but gusty winds will make it feel like it's in the teens. Wednesday night will be the coldest in the 10-day forecast, Storm Team4 says.

Thursday's temeratures will be in the teens, with wind chills near 5 degrees.

Get the latest weather from NBCWashington.com:

Download our free weather apps for iPad and iPhone. You can also follow us on Twitter and Facebook, and sign up for our e-mail newsletters.