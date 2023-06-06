‘Will I ever be seen?': Fifth-grade DC students write, perform song about homelessness

A group of fifth-grade students at National Presbyterian School in Northwest D.C. wrote and performed an original song about homelessness, inspired by a unique relationship between one of their teachers and a man who experienced homelessness for 20 years.

“I wonder if anyone will notice me,” the children sing in a music video they created. “Will I ever be seen? Will I ever be seen?”

Ken Martin, who inspired their song, said he feels seen now. But his life has been anything but easy.

“I’ve been up. Unfortunately, life has its way of bringing you down," Martin said.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Martin was without a home for about 20 years, and although he's off the streets now, he said homelessness can impact anyone.

“I’ve seen the best, the worst and the ugliest of this experience," he said.

Martin formed a friendship with Jim Sumner, a teacher at National Presbyterian School.

Struck by Martin’s story, Sumner made a request.

“He came to me one day and he said, 'You mind talking to my kids?' and that was about eight years ago. I’ve been doing it ever since," Martin said.

This year, students created a music video after listening to him speak.

They wrote the lyrics themselves based off of Martin’s life, and the pictures used in their music video are ones he took.

“Wow … it knocked me for a loop," Martin said. "I get renewed faith and hope.”

Students said the experience has changed the way they see the world.

“I felt like I did something good for the world that could change how people think about homelessness," fifth-grade student Claire Hilyard said.

“They’re not asking for too much. They’re asking to be acknowledged and heard from," student Taylor Gatling said.

“I am so very, very proud to be associated with you all," Martin told the students.

Martin said he’s looking forward to continuing the tradition of speaking with fifth-graders because they help inspire change in their parents.