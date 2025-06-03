Federal officials said D.C.’s historic Dupont Circle Park would be closed during the key weekend of World Pride – then two D.C. Council members said the decision was reversed and the park will be open.

Neither D.C. police nor the Park Service have officially announced that plans have changed and the park will remain open. Here’s what we know so far and why Dupont Circle carries symbolic value for the LGBTQ+ community.

The Park Service issued a statement Tuesday morning, during the countdown to World Pride festivities, saying Dupont Circle Park would be closed over the weekend after a request from U.S. Park Police and D.C. police. The Park Service cited a history of destructive and disorderly behavior during unpermitted activities during past D.C. Pride weekends.

The statement cited vandalism in 2023, when they said damages to the Dupont Circle fountain added up to about $175,000.

Later in the day, D.C. Council members Brooke Pinto and Zachary Parker said they spoke with Metropolitan Police Department Chief of Police Pamela Smith and were told Dupont Circle Park would not be closed for the weekend.

I spoke with Chief Smith this morning and I'm glad to report that the decision to close DuPont Circle Park is being rescinded. The Park is central to the lgbtq community, and neighbors will be able to enjoy it this year for World Pride.



Dupont Circle Park is a symbolic location for many in the LGBTQ+ community. It’s known as a gathering place for people to celebrate their commitment to inclusion. It’s especially important during Pride weekend, said Ashley Smith, board president of the Capital Pride Alliance.

“At the end of the parade or during the Pride weekend, there seems to be a lot of activity that take place there in Dupont Circle, because it has historically been known as a space for our community to go out and celebrate,” he said.

Ashley Smith said it’s his understanding that Dupont Circle Park will be open. He asked attendees to be respectful of the space.

“There’s going to be a lot of people here in town, so you want to make sure you’re not getting anyone into a situation where they can’t do things that they need to do,” he said.

While the Pride parade will not go through Dupont Circle, the neighborhood has attracted large crowds in years past. On a sign, it's called the "historic gayborborhood of Washington D.C."

World Pride leaders encouraged participants to check their email to stay up to date on events through the weekend.

Parker’s office said they expect an official announcement from the Park Service and MPD with an update on the park’s status for Pride weekend.

