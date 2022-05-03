Washington DC

Wild Fox Kills 25 Flamingos, Duck at National Zoo

The zoo has reinforced the metal mesh surrounding the flamingo yard and live traps have been set around it to catch any predators.

By Mariela Patron

Flamingos communicate with each other as they stand
Twenty-five flamingos were killed by a wild fox who entered an outdoor bird habitat at the Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington, D.C., the zoo announced. A Northern pintail duck was also among the animals killed.

Three additional flamingos were injured in the attack, and they are being treated at the zoo's hospital.

Staff arrived to the habitat on Monday morning to find the flamingos dead and a fox in the zoo's outdoor flamingo yard. The fox escaped the yard.

The flock originally had 74 flamingos. Staff moved the remaining flamingos indoors and ducks to a covered, secure outdoor space.

“This is a heartbreaking loss for us and everyone who cares about our animals,” said Brandie Smith, director of the Smithsonian’s National Zoo.

“The barrier we used passed inspection and is used by other accredited zoos across the country. Our focus now is on the well-being of the remaining flock and fortifying our habitats," Smith continued.

"Exhibit-integrity inspections" are conducted multiple times a day by staff, the zoo said.

The last inspection of the outdoor yards on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. revealed "no areas of concern."

However, an inspection conducted on Monday morning revealed "a new softball-sized hole in the heavy-duty metal mesh that surrounds the outdoor yard."

The zoo is investigating the incident.

Digital camera traps with an "infrared sensor triggered by movement" have also been set up to photograph overnight activity, the zoo said.

