Wife, Husband Die in Apparent Murder-Suicide in Centreville: Police

By NBC Washington Staff

A man shot and killed his wife before taking his own life Sunday morning at a home in Centreville, Virginia, police say.

Fairfax County officers found 45-year-old Esmeralda Renderos dead of an apparent gunshot wound at a home on Black Horse Court just before 10 a.m., police said.

Her husband, 37-year-old Henry Cardona, was then found dead inside the home.

Police believe Cardona shot his wife as she arrived to the home, then shot himself.

The two were married, but believed to be separated, police said.

A medical examiner will confirm the cause and manner of their deaths, police say.

