Widespread Internet Outages Reported From DC to Boston

Users across the northeast U.S. reported widespread internet outages Tuesday.

Verizon reported a fiber cut in Brooklyn via Twitter, although it’s not clear if that issue is responsible for the entire outage. The internet service provider didn't have any estimate for when the problem spot would be fixed.

According to DownDetector and user reports on Twitter, the problem appears to extend from Washington, D.C., to Boston, and is affecting internet and cloud providers as well as a number of Google services, Facebook and other major sites.

Some school districts in the D.C. area said students and staff are having trouble getting online for virtual learning. Schools in Fairfax County, Montgomery County and Prince William County each cited reports of internet outages.

FCPS is aware that many people in our region are experiencing internet outages. There are reports that many cities on the East Coast are also reporting problems. FCPS knows some students are not able to login to online classes. We will provide updates as we know more. — Fairfax Schools (@fcpsnews) January 26, 2021

Neither Verizon nor Comcast, another major internet service provider, immediately responded to requests for comment.

