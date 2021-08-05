Why Now Is the Time to Shop for School Supplies

Consumers are expected to spend record amounts this year for both grade school and college supplies, and retailers are prepared — but there are some items that will be in short supply.

Parents should get ready to open their wallets a little wider this year. Inflation and supply shortages are going to make back-to-school items a little more expensive.

The National Retail Federation released its annual back-to-school survey and found

families with kids in elementary and high school plan to spend an average of $848.90, which is up $59 from last year.

College students plan to spend an average of $1,200, an increase of $141 over last year.

Most families' money will go towards electronics and clothing as more children head back to the classroom.

But with demand high for laptops, calculators and tablets, parents and students may have a hard time getting what they want on time.

It's due in part to a microchip shortage.

"It's taking longer to make them so it's taking longer to get them into consumers' hands. So, if you order a laptop now you might not get it for three to four weeks," Consumer Reports Deals Editor Samantha Gordon said.

One way to get electronics sooner is to look for refurbished items. They usually still include a manufacturer's warranty.

While there's no need to panic buy, don't wait until the last minute as many retailers are still experiencing issues with supply chains.