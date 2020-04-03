Coronavirus in Virginia

Wholesale Produce Company Sells Food to Public as Restaurants Close

By Drew Wilder and Sydney Coplin

NBC Universal, Inc.

A wholesale produce company based in Alexandria, Virginia, is beginning to shift its business model from serving restaurants to now serving the public.

The company, Keany, is offering various package options for customers to purchase. 

There’s a $25 veggie box, a $25 fruit box and a $12 produce box with a gallon of milk, a pound of butter and a dozen eggs.

“We have a 100,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility that’s refrigerated that was full of food expecting business,” said Jose Morales, a Keany employee. “It all just kind of went away overnight” 

Customers can now pick up their food in the parking lot of the Alexandria YMCA. Food pickups can be scheduled on Keany’s website

They are available on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon. 

There is another pickup location in Alexandria, as well as Bethesda and Landover in Maryland. 

