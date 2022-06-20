Who Stood Out and Who Struggled in Commanders' Offseason Practices

Who stood out and struggled in Commanders' offseason workouts originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Here's a review of the Commanders players who had a productive run during the team's offseason practices and those who, unfortunately, didn't...

Those who stood out

Jahan Dotson

With no Terry McLaurin in the mix, Dotson emerged as Carson Wentz's favorite target. Actually, that may not be enough emphasis.

With no Terry McLaurin in the mix, Dotson emerged as Carson Wentz's FAVORITE TARGET. There, that's better.

When Washington drafted Dotson at pick No. 16 in the NFL Draft, some — including the person writing this story — worried that it wasn't the best possible outcome for a club that could've instead ended up with receiver Jameson Williams or safety Kyle Hamilton at No. 11. How Dotson has looked thus far is easing those concerns.

With the acknowledgement that Dotson will cede plenty of catches to McLaurin when he returns (Logan Thomas, when healthy, will be a factor, too), the Penn State rookie was a force at OTAs and minicamp thanks to his polish and duct tape-like hands. He just seems so professional already.

The running backs

All three of the Commanders' principle ball carriers — Antonio Gibson, J.D. McKissic and Brian Robinson Jr. — showed off their strengths and collectively hinted at the potential of their group.

Gibson is slimmer than he was in 2021 as he attempts to reintroduce more explosion to his game, and his improved physique is indicative of his focus heading into a pivotal year for him.

McKissic, meanwhile, was as difficult-to-tackle as ever and appears to be fully healed from a head injury that kept him out of the squad's fruitless playoff push last winter.

And then there's Robinson Jr., who drew compliments from running backs coach Randy Jordan for his "uncoachable" ability to manipulate linebackers as he's approaching the line of scrimmage. The third-rounder, as the only natural player at the position, is going to help the veterans ahead of him and saw some decent action with the starters.

Two backup safeties

It's possible that Jeremy Reaves and Darrick Forrest both make the final roster behind Kam Curl, Bobby McCain and Percy Butler. It's also possible that Reaves and Forrest are competing for one job.

If the second statement proves to be correct, that race is awfully close.

During one minicamp practice, a teammate yelled that Reaves is the "PBU king" after he registered one of his many pass breakups. Reaves, who's gotten spare snaps here and there during his tenure with Washington, was acting like a defender who wants more action.

As for Forrest, the second-year safety made some noise in coverage, including an interception he notched on the final play of minicamp. He's regarded as a special teams stud, but he might be ready to crack the lineup in the secondary as well.

Those who struggled



Curtis Samuel

The media was allowed to attend six workouts across May and June, and Samuel was only a participant in three of them. "General soreness" combined with the organization's desire to play it safe with Samuel were the reasons why he wasn't consistently involved, per Ron Rivera.

"I just think it was about an abundance of caution, just being smart," Rivera said in his final presser of the early summer. "He's had a good offseason. ... We were being very careful, very smart with him. He's a guy that we think would be very important to us."

While Rivera tried to sound like a guy who wasn't too anxious about Samuel's status, plenty of outsiders are skeptical of the situation — and understandably so.

Last year, Samuel's groin problem was originally treated as a small deal, but that small deal eventually wiped out 95% of his debut campaign with the franchise. The fact that he couldn't be more of a presence to begin his second go-round in Washington is alarming.

Jamin Davis

Davis explained to reporters that he's much more confident now than he was coming out of Kentucky in 2021. If only that quote was backed up by what took place over the past couple of weeks.

Though Davis and Cole Holcomb were paired together often at linebacker with the first-string defense, David Mayo was subbed in for Davis on a fairly regular basis. That's something that occurred in December and January of the previous season, and it's a trend that's still got legs, apparently.

The Commanders' linebacker depth as a whole is questionable, thanks in large part to the shaky former first-round choice in Davis. The hope was that he'd be primed for a breakout after learning the ins and outs of the NFL as a rookie, yet that hope is a tad dimmer following his recent output.

Saahdiq Charles

Getting much of a read on offensive or defensive linemen at this point of the football calendar is tough, since no one's wearing pads and the one-on-one battles of training camp are weeks away. Charles, however, was one guy who was easy to evaluate — and not in a positive fashion.

Charles was on his back a lot as he failed to fend off pass rushers, and on an offensive line that's deep with options, the 2020 draftee out of LSU might be running out of time in Washington.

Yes, he has position flexibility and is still young, but those qualities aren't that rare up front anymore, meaning Charles has to be more sturdy come camp.