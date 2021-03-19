White House Easter Egg Roll Canceled for Second Year in a Row

This year's White House Easter Egg Roll has been canceled, a spokesman for first lady Jill Biden said Friday.

"The Bidens hope to continue this tradition in 2022," the spokesman said.

For this year, the White House plans to send out thousands of 2021 commemorative Easter Egg Roll eggs to vaccination sites and local hospitals.

An interactive Easter Egg Roll-themed scavenger hunt will take place in lieu of the usual in-person event. The White House 360 Tour will be transformed to commemorate the annual event.

The Easter Egg Roll began in 1878, with each first family putting their unique stamp on the event. This year, the White House has official souvenir eggs available for purchase.

The eggs have the signatures of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden imprinted on the back.

Participants can complete a worksheet of fun facts from the scavenger hunt for a chance to win a set of the official Easter eggs.

The celebration was also canceled last year due to COVID-19. The Trump Administration had official White House Easter eggs available for purchase as well.