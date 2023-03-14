White House Announces 2023 Spring Garden Tour Dates

In just weeks, you will be able to enjoy guided walks through the gardens and patios of the White House.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden announced on Tuesday that tours will be open to the public on Saturday, April 1, and Sunday, April 2, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Although the event is free, tickets are required and will be available in a tent located outside the White House Visitor Center both days beginning at 8:30 a.m. Tickets will be available while they last, according to the press release.

The Spring Garden Tour entry point is located on 15th Street NW between E Street NW and Constitution Avenue NW. Advance reservations are not available, the White House clarified.

Guided walks through the gardens of the Executive Mansion are held in spring and fall.