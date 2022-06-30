Which professional sports teams share stadiums? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

There’s no place like home, even if you have to share it.

Major cities across the U.S. and Canada are the hubs for multiple professional sports teams. New York City, Los Angeles and Chicago even have multiple teams from a single league in town. While the location might be big enough to warrant franchises from every league, many of those teams are forced to play in the same building.

Most of these shared situations happen across leagues, requiring workers to switch the playing surface in the arena from hardwood to ice. When it comes to pairings within the same league, teams are occasionally forced to battle for building bragging rights.

Here’s a look at the organizations across major North American sports leagues that share the same venue:

Teams from the same league that share an arena

There are a few instances when a team can play a regular season road game in their home stadium. In the case of the Los Angeles Rams, they even won a championship as a road team in their own stadium, one they share with the Los Angeles Chargers.

These are the three venues that host two teams from the same league:

NBA teams that share arenas with NHL teams

The most common pairing for shared arenas in North American professional sports is between the NBA and NHL. Here are the 10 venues that house teams from both leagues:

NBA teams that share arenas with WNBA teams

Five WNBA teams share arenas with NBA teams from the same city:

Barclays Center: Brooklyn Nets and New York Liberty

Crypto.com Arena: Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Sparks

Footprint Center: Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury

Gainbridge Fieldhouse: Indiana Pacers and Indiana Fever

Target Center: Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Lynx

NHL teams that share arenas with WNBA teams

The NHL’s newest team now shares an arena with one of the WNBA’s most decorated organizations: