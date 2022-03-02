Maryland

Where's the $10M Winner? Huge Lottery Prize Unclaimed for Months in Maryland

Someone who bought a lottery ticket in Rockville might not even know they’re a millionaire — but they only have a few weeks left to cash in

By NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Time is running out for one lucky winner to claim a $10 million Powerball prize.

The winning ticket was sold at an Exxon store on Rockville Pike in Rockville, Maryland, last September — yet no one has come forward to claim the prize.

The winner paid the extra dollar for the Double Play option.

Time is running out for this potential millionaire to cash in. The winner has until March 28 to collect their millions.

So, check your car, your couch, the bottom of your bags and your junk drawer to see if you have the winning ticket.

This article tagged under:

Maryland
