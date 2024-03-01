Where's Relisha Rudd? DC marks a decade since 8-year-old disappeared

It's been 10 years since the disappearance of Relisha Rudd, who went missing from a Washington, D.C., homeless shelter where she lived with her family. She was just 8 years old.

D.C. police say Rudd’s case remains open, and the search continues.

Rudd was missing for more than two weeks before police were notified, as News4 reported.

The last confirmed sighting of Rudd was at a Northeast D.C. motel on March 1, 2014. She was captured on surveillance video with 51-year-old Khalil Tatum.

Tatum was a custodian at what was then the D.C. General Shelter for families experiencing homelessness. That shelter closed in 2018, and a review of Rudd’s case led to two dozen policy changes on matters including background checks for shelter employees.

Tatum was eventually found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at Kenilworth Park in Northeast.

Rudd would be 18 years old today.

Last year, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children released a photo of what Rudd may look like as a teen.

9 years ago, #RelishaRudd went missing. We've never given up our search for her and continue to spread awareness about her disappearance.



This picture is an age progression of what she could possibly look like now. Courtesy of @MissingKids



Have info? Call 202-727-9099/txt 50411 pic.twitter.com/yTLnU5w1fh — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) March 1, 2023

On Friday, D.C. police are set to host a community event from 6 to 7 p.m. on New York Ave and Bladensburg Road Northeast. They plan to hand out missing person fliers to the public that could hopefully help locate Rudd.

D.C. police say they will never give up the search for Rudd.

In a statement to News4, D.C. police said they continue to pursue every lead regarding her disappearance. Here’s the full statement:

Relisha Rudd's case remains open, and the officers and detectives of the Metropolitan Police Department will never give up the search for her. We continue to solicit information from the public regarding her disappearance.

Since Relisha went missing ten years ago, MPD has received thousands of tips regarding her case, and we are encouraged by the public's commitment to finding her. We will continue to pursue every lead until our investigators, Relisha's family, and the community have answers about her disappearance.

For more information on current missing persons, please visit missing.dc.gov. We would like to remind the community that there is no minimum time requirement that a person must be missing before a missing person report can be filed.

Anyone with information on Rudd is urged to contact D.C. police at 202-265-9100 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.