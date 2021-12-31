Where to See New Year's Eve Fireworks Near the DC Area

2021 will go out with a bang, and there are some great spots to watch fireworks in the Washington, D.C., area.

Annapolis and Alexandria will host their annual shows, plus Merriweather Post Pavilion will have fireworks early so the little ones can enjoy.

By New Year’s standards, we’ll have great weather for spending time outside. Friday’s forecast is looking nice and mild with highs in the 60s. Bring an umbrella because there could be some showers before the ball drops.

Cheers to a happy 2022.

Alexandria, Virginia

Although First Night Alexandria was cancelled, the city will still set of fireworks over the Potomac River. The 10-minute display is set to begin at midnight.

Stake out a spot somewhere between Canal Center Plaza and Jones Point Park. Organizers suggest these areas:

Canal Center Plaza (Center Canal Plaza)

Rivergate Park (2 Montgomery St.)

Oronoco Bay Park (100 Madison St.)

Founders Park (351 North Union St.)

Waterfront Park (1A Prince St.)

Windmill Hill Park (501 South Union St.)

Ford’s Landing Boardwalk (99 Franklin St.)

Jones Point Park (Jones Point Dr.)

George Washington Masonic Temple (101 Callahan Dr.)

Robinson Landing (11 Bakers Walk)

Annapolis Fireworks

Cruise over to Annapolis for their New Year’s Eve fireworks display.

There will be fireworks at the City Dock at 5:30 p.m. and midnight, although the party and in-person events have been canceled, The Bay Net reports.

Midnight At 7: Fireworks + A Walk Through Symphony of Lights at Merriweather Post Pavilion

Can’t make it until midnight? The Merriweather Symphony of Lights has the perfect solution.

Take the family on a walk through the light displays, then catch fireworks at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets cost $15 or $50 for a group of 4. Kids 3 and under are free.

Visitors 12 and older must be vaccinated against COVID-19.

New Year's Celebrations on NBC4

Make delicious zero-proof cocktails or pick up a nice bottle of sparkling wine then flip on the TV.

Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson are officially co-hosting "Miley's New Year's Eve Party" on Friday, Dec. 31, airing live from 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. ET on both NBC and Peacock. Here’s a preview.