The following content is created in partnership with the Virginia Hospital Center. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Washington's editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Virginia Hospital Center.

Consider these possible scenarios:

It’s 6:00 p.m. and you burn yourself cooking dinner.

It’s Sunday and you injure your ankle during a run.

You just realized you need a last-minute sports physical for your child.

In all these moments, where can you get prompt, trusted medical care? At VHC Physician Group Immediate Care.

Open 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. every day, Immediate Care offers treatment for minor illnesses and injuries, such as fevers, infections, cold or flu symptoms, sore throats, earaches, minor burns, cuts, sprains, and fractures. X-rays and lab services are available on site. Walk-ins are welcome.

“Our goal is to be a one-stop resource where you can be seen for your symptoms and receive the treatment or medications you need to feel better,” says Sara Sisselman, practice manager. Immediate Care is staffed by trained healthcare professionals, including board-certified nurse practitioners. In June, an OB/GYN and a family medicine physician will join the Immediate Care staff and will see patients by appointment.

Immediate Care opened late last year in a bright, new space on 23rd Street in Crystal City. “Because of our convenient location, we see many people who walk here from their homes or offices.”

“If you are sick with an acute illness or injury that is not an emergency or life-threatening condition, Immediate Care is an appropriate place for you to come,” says Shakyra Rivers, a family nurse practitioner. “We’re here for those times when you can’t get in to see your primary care physician—or if you don’t have one. Coming to Immediate Care can be faster and more cost-efficient compared to care in an emergency department.”

“Because Immediate Care is part of the VHC Physician Group and affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center, we can facilitate scheduling a follow-up appointment with a specialist when needed,” says Sisselman. “For example, if you come in with a sprain or suspected fracture, we will do an X-ray, put on a temporary splint, and then help get you in to see an orthopedist promptly.”

“What I enjoy about working at Immediate Care is that no day is like the last. We see a variety of different patients with different symptoms and needs every day,” says Rivers. “In the spring, we tend to see minor lacerations, athletic injuries, seasonal allergies, and moderate cases of asthma. In addition, school, camp, or sports physicals are available on a walk-in basis.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Immediate Care continues to see patients with everyday minor illnesses and injuries. Patients exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms are referred to the COVID-19 Sample Collection Site for testing, when appropriate.

Immediate Care uses the same Electronic Health Record as the VHC Physician Group. If you are already a patient of the VHC Physician Group, your Immediate Care provider is able to access your health record and your VHC Physician Group primary care physician or specialist will be able to see what treatment you received at Immediate Care for possible follow-up.

To learn more about Immediate Care at the Virginia Hospital Physician Group, click here.